Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,432 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.03% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $29,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,357,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

