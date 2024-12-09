Stifel Financial Corp Has $26.09 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Rollins by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $49.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

