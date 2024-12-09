Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,284 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after buying an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Novartis by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 509,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Novartis by 10,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 321,121 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

NVS opened at $101.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

