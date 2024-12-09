Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Cut by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,878 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $189.71 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

