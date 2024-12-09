Telsey Advisory Group Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $330.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $290.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.40.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $376.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.94. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $398.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in RH by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

