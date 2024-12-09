Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $64,319,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after acquiring an additional 258,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,173 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $19,748,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 101,299.4% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.