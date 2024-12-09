Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. TD Cowen downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Textron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $82.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.