TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $152.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56. TFI International has a 12 month low of $111.72 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,891,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

