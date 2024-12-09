Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 261,500 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.61 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

