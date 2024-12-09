Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 63,600 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $335,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Read Our Latest Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.