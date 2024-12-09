Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 4.3% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 189,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $233.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

