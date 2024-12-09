United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $0.20-$0.80 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Natural Foods Price Performance
United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.64. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Natural Foods
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.