United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $0.20-$0.80 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.64. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

