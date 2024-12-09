United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $767.86.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $858.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $834.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.52 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

