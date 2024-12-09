United Services Automobile Association Has $764,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

