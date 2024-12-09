United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 1.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 542.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,367,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,456.65. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $15,926,000 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $53.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

