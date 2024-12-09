United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,823 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,057,000 after buying an additional 370,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

