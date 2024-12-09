United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,615 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 93,046 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

KHC opened at $30.81 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

