Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1,347.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.9 %

OLED stock opened at $158.11 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

