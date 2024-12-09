Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $205.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.58 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

