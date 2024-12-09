Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $81,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,608.46. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $225,850. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 46.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

