Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192,279 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

