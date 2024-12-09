Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.04 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Saia by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.59.

Saia Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $515.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.86 and a 200-day moving average of $451.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.