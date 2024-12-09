Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,190,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,882 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cognex by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 20,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,808,000 after buying an additional 1,562,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,040,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,118.24. This represents a 49.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $37.76 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

