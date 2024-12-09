Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $553,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 246,095 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $178,038.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 748,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,027.94. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,525. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXM opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.70 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

