Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $59.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

