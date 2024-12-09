Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $665,000 Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,008,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 636,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 336,687 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 146,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,382,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

ASTL stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

About Algoma Steel Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.75%.

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.