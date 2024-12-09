Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 446,948 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

