Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 2,856,101 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856,101 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.02% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $255,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $13,530,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 605,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 102,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.73 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,273.08. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $339,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

