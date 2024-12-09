Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 211.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $160,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.97.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

