Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5,975.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $203,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $412.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $290.60 and a 1 year high of $413.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

