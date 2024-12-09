Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $223,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

