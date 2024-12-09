Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,252,317 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,652,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $180,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,174,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,490,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

