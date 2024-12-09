Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 216,166 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,357,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,166 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $253,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,222 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39,411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,811,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,484 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after buying an additional 2,287,826 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.