Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Overweight

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

CHRW stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

