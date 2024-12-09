WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.88.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $206.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.10. WESCO International has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $216.17. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 142.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $52,782,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

