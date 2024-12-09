Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $112.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

