Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 731.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,652 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after acquiring an additional 937,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 334,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,160,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,951,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,691,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

