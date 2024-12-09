Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8,360.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 58.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after buying an additional 2,023,742 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $556,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,234,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 402,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PR opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

