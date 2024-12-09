Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $103.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.41 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

