Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.61 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

