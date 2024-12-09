Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $180.99 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.