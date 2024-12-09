XTX Topco Ltd Buys 6,919 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 165,810 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 34,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock opened at $219.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.00. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $229.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

