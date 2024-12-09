XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.43 Million in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of PagerDuty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Quarry LP lifted its position in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,284.64. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,396 shares of company stock worth $1,733,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

