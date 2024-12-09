XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 597,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,780,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 411,616 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,904,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 7,783,248 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 67.3% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 873,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.