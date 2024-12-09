XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 19,412 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Klaviyo by 1,571.7% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $4,140,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,667.68. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,938. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

