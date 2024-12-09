Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 194,098 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 234.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 397,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 278,210 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $3,553,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,335,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 198,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 183,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

U opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $67,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,880.65. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $197,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,633.08. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,381 shares of company stock valued at $16,140,023 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

