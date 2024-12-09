Zacks Investment Management Acquires 7,294 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 77.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 334,657 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $288,291.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $1,525,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,261.75. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,473. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

