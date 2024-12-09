Zacks Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $440.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $290.32 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.