Zacks Investment Management Has $2.31 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $1,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

