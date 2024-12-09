Zacks Investment Management Purchases 4,946 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $368.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.36. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 201.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DUOL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,616.60. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,819 shares of company stock worth $4,823,261 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

